MIDDLEBURG — A 27 year-old Beavertown woman on Friday sustained minor injuries after being hit by a pickup truck, which then sped away from the incident.
The hit-and-run occurred on the 100 block of West Market Street in Middleburg. According to Middleburg Police, the woman was opening the rear door of her car and reaching for a child in the car when she was struck by a white Ford F-150 traveling east on West Market Street.
The suspect vehicle sustained damage to the passenger front and is missing a side mirror. Anyone with information is asked to contact Middleburg Police at 570-837-0321.