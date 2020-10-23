SHAMOKIN — A search warrant for a wanted individual and traffic stop led Shamokin police to seize more than $10,000 in drugs during an unexpected raid Wednesday, according to police.
A street value of more than $10,000 worth of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and pills, as well as more than $1,800 in cash, were seized Wednesday by Shamokin police which landed three city residents in jail.
A home in the 600 block of Market Street was the subject of the raid leading to the arrest of Jeffrey Williams, 55, who was wanted by police.
Police seized drugs during a traffic stop of Christopher Estep, 53, of S. Seventh Street, according to officers.
Police also recovered a rifle from Estep, according to court documents.
Both were arraigned Thursday morning in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic.
Estep faces felony possession with the intent to deliver, a felony charge of a person not to possess a firearm, and other misdemeanor charges and was jailed on $100,000 cash.
Williams faces misdemeanor drug charges and was jailed on $20,000 cash.