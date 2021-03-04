SHAMOKIN — A 22-year-old city man is jailed on $100,000 cash and faces felony sex charges after Shamokin police said he had intercourse with a 13-year old girl.
Mario Tokar-Moore, of N. 11th Street, appeared before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on Wednesday after city police charged the man with inappropriate contact with a 13-year-old girl.
Police say the incidents occurred between July 2019 through October 2019.
Shamokin officer Ray Siko said he received a call in December from the victim who said the man had intercourse with her and was never honest about his age.
Tokar-Moore faces a charge of felony aggravated sexual assault and indecent assault as well a misdemeanor charge of corruption of minors.
Tokar-Moore is being held at the Northumberland County Jail awaiting a preliminary arraignment before Gembic.