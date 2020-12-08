LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Regional Police continue an investigation into a vehicle pursuit that ended with a crash outside the GIANT Food Store in East Buffalo Township, Union County, and two suspects having fled on foot.
According to a press release from Patrolman Gary Heckman, the unknown driver of a sport utility vehicle that had been speeding on Market Street near Fifth Street at about 7:40 p.m. Nov. 27 failed to stop for a marked police cruiser, lights and siren activated.
Heckman said the pursuit spanned three miles through Lewisburg Borough and Kelly and East Buffalo townships.
The pursuit ended when the driver failed to negotiate a turn in Penn House Commons, struck a curb and crashed into a parked vehicle and a shopping cart corral outside the grocery store. The suspects ran from the scene toward Market Street (Route 45) and were not located or identified.
Assisting Buffalo Valley Regional Police were officers from Milton and Mifflinburg, state police at Milton and the Union County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit.