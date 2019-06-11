LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Regional Police on Monday are still looking for the driver of a black Nissan — either a Maxima or Altima — who drove away north on Route 15 after allegedly causing a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV at the corner of Route 15 and Fourth Street, Saturday night.
A police spokesperson at BVRA said that if the person is apprehended, the information would be forthcoming from Police Chief Paul Yost.
BVRA police officer Jason Roth, who was at the scene Saturday night said the driver of the Nissan had gray hair, wore a white bonnet and white dress with blue flowers on it. Roth said he thinks she might have been a Mennonite. She was with a 7 or 8-year-old female with brown hair. Police suspect the Nissan might have some front end damage on the driver’s side, perhaps the bumper.
The occupants of the SUV were unharmed. The motorcycle rider was taken to a local hospital. His name has not been released by police.