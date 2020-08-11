LEWISBURG — An investigation into stolen lottery tickets led police in Luzerne County to locate a Milton man wanted for arrest in Union County for an overdose death.
Wilkes-Barre Township Police arrested Brady C. Hall, 37, along with four others related to the lotto thefts. The joint investigation with Dupont Police and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force resulted in the seizure of 1,111 bags of heroin and fentanyl plus cash and other drugs and paraphernalia.
Hall was wanted by Buffalo Valley Regional Police for allegedly selling the fatal dose of fentanyl that killed a Lewisburg man in May. He was arraigned in the drug death case and jailed by Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Rowe at Union County Prison on $30,000 bail.
A co-defendant in the drug-delivery by death investigation, Kelly Rice, 26, of Milton, was previously arrested. Both are charged with drug delivery resulting in death, delivery of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility and two conspiracy charges. All are felony counts.
Hall faces felony drug counts stemming from his arrest in Luzerne County, according to Wilkes-Barre Township Police.
