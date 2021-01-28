SUNBURY — A city man is being held in jail on $30,000 cash after police said the man choked a woman during a domestic incident on Miller Street on Wednesday.
Brandon Walker, 26, of Miller Street, was arrested Wednesday. Cpl. Brad Slack and Chief Brad Hare spoke with a woman who said Walker assaulted her and put her in a chokehold, according to police.
The woman said at one point she felt as if she was going to pass out and that Walker also pushed her to the ground, police said.
The woman said she attempted to dial 911 but Walker smashed her cell phone, officers said.
Walker was taken into custody and was arraigned in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey.
Walker faces misdemeanor charges of simple assault and strangulation.