A 36-year-old Sunbury man led state police on a 14-mile chase before crashing into an embankment on I-180 near the Lycoming and Northumberland County border, according to a release.
Montoursville state police say Timothy James Bird, was the operator of the vehicle that led troopers on a 14-mile chase after police attempted to pull over Bird for allegedly being intoxicated, the release said.
When troopers made contact with the driver, later identified as Bird, Bird refused to listen to verbal commands and drove away from the scene, but not before his door struck a trooper causing the trooper to fall, police said.
The chase began just before 1 a.m. Sunday, troopers said.
The chase ended when Bird’s vehicle drove across spike strips placed by Montoursville state police and continued on for 0.5 miles before crossing lanes, striking an embankment and flipping on its roof, troopers said.
Milton state police also assisted during the chase, troopers said.
Bird was pronounced dead on the scene by Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling, troopers said.
Kiessling did not disclose any information other than saying an autopsy was scheduled Monday due to the incident "appearing to be a suicide."
No further information was released.