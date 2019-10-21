Two suspects accused of fraudulently buying tools from a Mifflinburg hardware store each told police it was the other’s idea to commit the crime, according to arrest papers filed in Mifflinburg district court.
Michael S. Lorenz, 25, and Tyler W. Hendricks, 28, both of Sunbury, used a false name to charge $1,567.98 in purchases at Cole’s Hardware to an account belonging to Lorenz’s former employer, a basement repair and waterproofing firm named I’m The Guy of Northumberland, arrest papers state.
Lorenz lost his job in August when he was fired by the company, according to the court documents filed by Officer Jackson Dylan Stroup, Mifflinburg Police Department.
Each suspect said it was the other’s idea to steal the tools, arrest papers state.
“Hendricks did advise that basically they each picked what they wanted in the store, some items he kept and the rest Lorenz kept. Hendricks did advise that he signed (another person’s name) when he made the purchase,” Stroup wrote.
“Lorenz stated that this theft in Mifflinburg was his first time. Lorenz related that Hendricks had been doing this before he, Lorenz, had been fired from ITG in August,” Stroup wrote.
Sunbury police arrested the men earlier this month on similar accusations at Cole’s Hardware in Sunbury.
According to arrest papers, the incident in Mifflinburg occurred Sept. 30 and was reported Oct. 3. The men were identified using video surveillance, arrest papers state.
The duo turned over 22 of 25 items stolen from the store in Mifflinburg, according to police.
Stroup charged Lorenz and Hendricks with counts of forgery and identity theft, both of which are felonies, along with two counts of theft and one count of receiving stolen property, the latter charges being misdemeanors.
Charges were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.
Hendricks posted $2,500 bail Friday, 10 percent of $25,000, and was released from county jail. Bail was set in the Sunbury case at $15,000 unsecured and Hendricks also is free on $60,000 unsecured bail for a sexual assault case filed in April by Sunbury police, according to online docket information.
Lorenz remains jailed on $25,000 percentage bail, is free on $15,000 unsecured bail in the Sunbury hardware store case and also is free on $2,000 bail in a separate retail theft case filed in August by state police at Milton, according to online docket information.