SUNBURY — A city woman faces felony theft charges after police said she stole a vehicle, drove to the White House and asked Secret Service agents to speak with President Donald Trump.
Niki Hummel, 52, of N. Fourth Street, faces felony theft of a vehicle charges police said she stole in the city on Nov. 7.
Sunbury officer Trey Kurtz said the owner of the stolen vehicle discovered the vehicle was missing when she left work on Nov. 7.
Kurtz said there was no surveillance footage of the incident, so he entered the information into a police database.
The next day, Kurtz received a phone call from the United States Secret Service informing him they had taken possession of the stolen vehicle and they detained Hummel.
Kurtz said agents explained Hummel drove to the White House and asked to speak to Trump because she felt there were assassins trying to kill her so she stole the vehicle and drove to Washington, D.C.
Agents located the vehicle parked a few blocks away from the White House and discovered a BB gun inside, police said.
Hummel was taken into custody and was released but has not returned to Sunbury, police said.
An arrest warrant has not been issued, police said.
Hummel now faces the felony and a misdemeanor charge of unauthorized use of an automobile.