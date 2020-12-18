LEWISBURG — Law enforcement officials in Union and Snyder counties are among those participating in a high-visibility impaired driving campaign: If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. Drive High, Get a DUI.
The campaign is led by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It begins Friday and runs through Jan. 1. During this period, law enforcement are expected to show zero tolerance for drug-impaired driving.
“Driving impaired is a choice,” said Chief Deputy Scott Hahn of the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Hahn is the DUI enforcement coordinator for the North Central Regional DUI Enforcement Program. “Make the right choice and find a sober ride home if you’ve indulged in an impairing substance. This holiday season, we will make zero exceptions for drug-impaired driving. There are just no excuses.”