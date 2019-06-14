LEWISBURG — A former employee of Street of Shops and Roller Mills antique stores allegedly stole cash and check deposits totaling $5,956 and is wanted on an arrest warrant.
Ashley Mershon, 25, of Turbotville, failed to make the deposits into a business account on at least four occasions sometime from April 24 and May 13, according to a criminal affidavit.
The business owner, Craig Bennett, and a business manager both confronted Mershon about the deposits May 21 following an audit the week before, the affidavit states. Mershon allegedly denied having the deposits, saying they should have been made and subsequently suggesting the cash and checks could have been stolen from her vehicle.
Mershon then cleaned out her personal belongings without Bennett or the manager knowing and resigned the next day by text message, according to the affidavit. The alleged theft was reported to police May 23.
Mershon reportedly failed to show for a police interview June 1 with Buffalo Valley Regional Police Patrolman Gary Heckman.
Senior Magisterial District Judge Leo Armbruster signed an arrest warrant Thursday for Mershon.
Heckman charged Mershon with two felony theft counts and one felony count of receiving stolen property.