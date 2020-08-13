SUNBURY — One city resident is jailed on $200,000 cash while another on $100,000 after police said they recovered crack cocaine, heroin and pills thanks in a surprise drug raid Tuesday.
Aida Rodriguez, 30, and Horace White, 37, both of N. Fourth St., were arrested Tuesday morning and arraigned by Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey Wednesday morning.
White was jailed on $200,000 while Rodriguez was jailed on $100,000, according to police.
Both face felony drug charges and both are incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said he was made aware of “suspicious activities” at an N. Fourth St. residence Tuesday morning.
Hare said he was told there was a gun under a child’s bed and several other weapons hidden in the N. Fourth St. home.
Hare and Officer Aaron Doyle went to the home and after spotting drugs and a stolen gun, called the Union County Sheriff’s Department and requested the K-9 Charlie to search the home.
Charlie was able to locate what police said was 75 grams of crack cocaine, 19 grams of heroin, drug paraphernalia and 310 grams of pills.
Several other weapons and ammunition were also removed from the home, police said.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA