A New Columbia man repeatedly exposed himself to a female clerk while shopping this week at the Sunoco off Route 15 in Lewisburg, according to arrest papers filed in district court.
James L. Parker, 32, removed his penis from his pants in plain view to the clerk just after 7 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, arrest papers state.
The allegations were reported Tuesday and supported by video surveillance evidence, according to Cpl. Travis Burrows of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department.
On Wednesday, Burrows waited inside the store and observed Parker again expose himself to the clerk, arrest papers state. Parker exited the store, drove off and was stopped shortly thereafter by Burrows and arrested.
Burrows charged Parker with three misdemeanor counts each of indecent exposure, open lewdness and disorderly conduct. Charges were filed in Lewisburg district court.