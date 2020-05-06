A Union County man aimed and fired a shotgun near a woman’s head Tuesday inside his trailer home’s kitchen after the two had been arguing, according to arrest papers filed by state police.
Christopher L. Lloyd, 37, of 1304 Mountain Road, Limestone Township, also blew a hole into the trailer’s exterior after firing at least one round of birdshot into the residence while the woman stood inside, arrest papers state.
Trooper Brian Siebert, state police at Milton, charged Lloyd with the discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, a felony, along with misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
A relative of the woman called 911 at 6:37 p.m. to report the incident, saying the woman was barricaded inside the trailer after Lloyd fired the shotgun. Police arrived just after 7 p.m., cleared the home and found no one inside, according to arrest papers.
Police detained Lloyd and the woman after they were discovered together inside a vehicle about 8:30 p.m. less than a half-mile from the scene, arrest papers state.
A witness told police they arrived at the home with Lloyd, who began to argue with the woman; walked out of the trailer and fired a round into its side, according to arrest papers. Lloyd returned inside, the witness said, continued an argument and then fired the gun near the woman’s head, arrest papers state.
The blast from the shotgun caused the woman to suffer ear pain, police said.
Mifflinburg-area District Judge Jeffrey Mensch arraigned Lloyd at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The judge ordered Lloyd held in Union County Jail on $20,000 cash bail.