LEWISBURG — Milton state police are investigating an alleged scam dealing with famed singer Taylor Swift tickets.
Trooper report a Union Township man was scammed out of $300 on May 31 after he allegedly purchased tickets to a Swift show but was never sent the tickets.
Troopers said the 37-year-old man found the tickets on Facebook Marketplace and when he made the deal, he sent the money through Cash App but never received the tickets.
Police did not release the alleged victim's name.
The man allegedly told police after he sent the money the seller denied receiving it and then blocked the man from sending any other messages.
Troopers said the same tickets through their investigation were selling for $1,900 at the time.
Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.
The state Attorney General's Office has sent multiple warning for buyers to beware of online scams.