WATSONTOWN — A Watsontown man was locked up in the Northumberland County Jail on Wednesday after he threatened to harm a borough police officer, police allege.
Dennis Lee Beachel, 64, of Michael Lane, told Watsontown Police Chief Rodney Witherite in a 3:15 p.m. telephone conversation that "Officer #4," who is Officer Christopher Snyder, "needs one, right between the eyes, if you know what I mean," according to the criminal complaint. Beachel told the chief that the officer "hides in the bushes," "runs license plates illegally" and harasses him. Beachel said the officer cited him for driving while his license was suspended for a previous DUI conviction. He pleaded guilty to the July charges and served 90 days of house arrest, according to Officer Tim Kiefaber, who filed the complaint.
The complaint also states that Beachel spoke in a "thick slurred speech and sounded intoxicated." Witherite had placed the call on speaker phone and other officers were in the office during the conversation, the complaint states.
According to the complaint, "Chief Witherite advised Beachel that the comment was inappropriate and perceived as a threat against Officer Snyder and would be handled accordingly. Beachel continued to speak in his thick speech advising he had friends that felt the same way he did, implying further danger to Officer Snyder." Police later arrested Beachel at his residence.
District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, arraigned Beachel on charges of terroristic threats and harassment and committed him to jail in lieu of $20,000 straight bail, according to information from Diehl's office.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 19 at 9:30 a.m.