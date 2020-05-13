WATSONTOWN — A 74-year-old borough woman is facing a disorderly conduct charge for driving around a neighborhood and honking her truck horn repeatedly for an extended period of time for no legitimate reason on Sunday, according to Watsontown police.
Police said Diane W. Dawson, of Liberty Street, disturbed multiple people. She caused the disturbance in the 500 block of Liberty Street at about 5 p.m., according to the police report.
Police filed the citation in the office of District Judge Diehl, of Milton.
— JOE SYLVESTER