LEWISBURG — A Lewisburg woman accused of prostitution allegedly used heroin, fentanyl and other drugs with a 17-year-old boy on a regular basis, according to Buffalo Valley Regional Police.
Kimberly Jo Rexroad, 45, of Brown Street, allegedly provided the heroin and fentanyl that she and the minor had been using. Rexroad would also allegedly not let an 8-year-old sleep in their shared bedroom when she brought men home to the residence, forcing the child to stay on the living room couch so much that the boy allegedly preferred sleeping on his foster family's sofa.
Rexroad was charged with a felony count of delivery of a controlled substance; and four misdemeanors: two counts of endangering the welfare of children, one count of prostitution and one count of corruption of minors. The charges were filed by Buffalo Valley Regional Police Patrolman Gary V. Heckman in the Lewisburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Rowe.
Heckman reported that he received a child welfare report from Union County Children & Youth Services on April 20 about Rexroad. A confidential source reported via ChildLine referral that Rexroad was allegedly providing heroin and fentanyl that she and the teen had been using together.
The source alleged that the boy has been using drugs for an extended period of time. The source also alleged that Rexroad is a prostitute who brings men to the residence while the juveniles are there, police said.
Union County Children & Youth reported that Rexroad and the teenager both allegedly tested positive for the presence of heroin, fentanyl, spice and THC. Both children were removed from the home and placed in foster care, police said.
Trouble in school
According to court documents, the teenager had allegedly been caught with drugs at the Lewisburg Area High School. He was allegedly in possession of vape pens that tested positive for THC as well as small bags containing white powder, police said.
He was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg for an evaluation of suspected drug withdrawal. He allegedly told a caseworker that the woman provided him with the drugs and that he used drugs with her on a regular basis at their residence, police said.
A relative who took the teenager in told police that Rexroad allegedly admitted by phone to providing heroin to the teen on April 30 while traveling to a drug treatment center. Rexroad also allegedly admitted to using $3,700 in child support funds to purchase heroin, police said.
On May 7, when Rexroad checked herself out of rehab and returned to Lewisburg, she was still active on her "escort websites," the relative told police.
Clients are 'not nice'
The younger boy told the foster parent that his bed was in the woman's room. He was not allowed to sleep in his bed when the woman was working.
He allegedly stated that the woman would bring different men "into the bedroom to help them," police said.
The foster parent said that the child preferred sleeping on the couch. When questioned, the boy allegedly said he would sleep in his bed in the woman's room unless Rexroad was working.
The younger boy also had a limp and multiple bruises on his arms and legs when he came to stay with the foster parent. He told his foster parent that the men who came to visit the woman were not nice to him, police said.
He would not say whether those men caused the bruises, police said.
The juvenile also had several pornographic sites on his phone. Rexroad told the foster parent that she was aware of it, police said.
The foster parent claimed that Rexroad admitted to using drugs and being an escort, as well as providing drugs to the teen, police said.
Rexroad interviewed
In an interview with police, Rexroad allegedly claimed she didn't know where the 17-year-old got drugs and denied using drugs with him. Rexroad admitted to being an online escort, but denied bringing men to her apartment, police said.
Rexroad allegedly said her drug problem started with prescription medication and jumped to heroin. She said she checked herself into rehab for her addiction, police said.
Rexroad said that she obtained heroin in Williamsport and would ingest it through a straw, occasionally using it while in her apartment, police said.
Rexroad was arraigned on Monday in front of Rowe and committed to Union County Prison in lieu of $20,000 cash bail. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. June 1.