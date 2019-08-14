COWAN — A Union County woman admitted to stabbing a person during an argument in her Buffalo Township home July 30, according to state police.
Shannon M. Snyder, 46, stabbed the accuser with a 13-inch stainless steel kitchen knife, lacerating the interior of their upper right arm, Trooper Steven Geiger, state police at Milton, wrote in arrest papers.
The incident occurred after 1 a.m. at a home near the village of Cowan, according to arrest papers. The accuser reported the incident after the altercation ceased, arrest papers state.
Snyder confessed to the stabbing and provided the location for where the knife could be found inside the home, arrest papers state.
Geiger charged Snyder with aggravated assault, a felony, misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and simple assault and a summary count of harassment. On-call District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg arraigned Snyder and released her on $50,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing before Mifflinburg District Judge Jeffrey Mensch is set for Sept. 17.