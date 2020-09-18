LEWISBURG — State troopers say a New Columbia woman admitted injecting two plastic baggies’ worth of heroin before nodding off behind the wheel of her vehicle at a red traffic signal with her 10-month-old child in the car.

Trooper Matthew Hill, state police at Milton, charged Kaley Lynn Griffin, 26, with endangering the welfare of a child, a felony, along with misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of driving under the influence.

The alleged incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the left turn lane from Route 15 onto Hospital Drive in Kelly Township, Union County.

Trooper James Ballantyne pulled to a stop behind Griffin’s vehicle and said he witnessed the driver’s head drop and the vehicle drift from a stopped position on the highway before it stopped again, according to arrest papers.

According to arrest papers, Griffin said she was at a doctor’s appointment and injected heroin before driving off from the parking lot. Hill said in arrest papers that seven small plastic baggies containing suspected heroin were found inside Griffin’s vehicle.

