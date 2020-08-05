COAL TOWNSHIP — A defendant appearing for a preliminary hearing in Mount Carmel tried to smuggle drugs into the Northumberland County Jail in anticipation of being sent to the Coal Township facility.
Melissa E. Wolfgang, 36, appeared for a preliminary hearing on July 22 in front of District Judge William Cole. Officials noticed she was under the influence and contacted the probation department, who took her into custody, according to court documents.
During a routine strip search, correctional officers discovered heroin and methamphetamine in a body cavity, along with five rings she was wearing on her fingers, according to court documents.
The evidence collected during the investigation indicates Wolfgang believed she was going to jail after the preliminary hearing, according to court documents.
County Detective Degg Stark filed one felony count of contraband and one misdemeanor count of possessing controlled substances against Wolfgang.
An arraignment in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on the charges is pending.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER