A Williamsport woman stopped for speeding on Route 15 in Union County possessed marijuana and crack cocaine, according to a criminal complaint.
Anyrah A. Bohannon, 19, had 2 ounces of marijuana in a vacuum-sealed bag, 27 individual plastic baggies and two individual plastic baggies containing 1 gram each of crack cocaine, according to the complaint.
Trooper Steven Geiger, state police at Milton, stopped Bohannon about noon on Nov. 19 along Route 15, just north of the White Deer/Watsontown exit. According to the complaint, Bohannon was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima at 81 mph in a 55-mph zone.
Geiger charged Bohannon with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license and exceeding the 55 mph speed limit.
Mifflinburg District Judge Jeffrey Mensch arraigned Bohannon on the charges. She was released on $10,000 cash bail.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO