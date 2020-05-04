SUNBURY — A city woman faces felony aggravated assault charges after police say she tried to stab a woman with a 10-inch kitchen knife.
Kya Krumbine, 19, of Fairmount Avenue, was arrested on April 24 after police were dispatched to home along for a domestic dispute. Police responded at 12:58 a.m., reporting that Krumbine attempted to stab a woman during a verbal domestic dispute, police said.
When officer Keith Tamborelli arrived, Krumbine told him said she was defending herself from a woman and grabbed the knife for protection, police said. Krumbine said the woman cut her with a knife while she was trying to get it from the woman's hand, police said.
Tamborelli saw deep gouge marks on the bathroom door on the outside of the door and frame, police said. Krumbine told Tamborelli she used the knife to stab at the door and frame multiple times, police said.
The woman told officers the two had got into an argument and she was going to gather some things and leave for the night, police said. She went into the bathroom and it was then that Krumbine began to attack the door from the outside with the knife, according to court documents.
When the woman opened the door, Krumbine charged her with the knife but the woman was able to get outside the apartment and call police, according to court documents.
The woman told officers Krumbine has stated she was going to kill her on multiple occasions, police said.
Krumbine now faces felony aggravated assault and a misdemeanor charge of simple assault. Krumbine is incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail and will be arraigned before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey.