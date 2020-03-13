SUNBURY — A second woman now faces aggravated assault charges in connection with an attempted homicide that took place on Edison Avenue, last month.
Jordyn Moran, 21, of Susquehanna Avenue, is jailed on $150,000 cash after being arraigned in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey.
Moran faces felony aggravated assault after police said during an incident at an Edison Avenue home in which Timothy Moultrie was stabbed, Moran grabbed a knife and waved it at another woman inside the home.
The alleged victim said she was in fear of being cut and a struggle ensued causing her to be cut by the knife Moran was holding.
Police said they were dispatched to the home at around 3 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.
Charisma Jakes, 27, of Susquehanna Avenue, was charged with attempted homicide after police said she stabbed Moultrie, her brother, who is recovering from his injuries.
Moultrie was covered in blood when police found him on a porch near 708 Edison Ave., the home in which police say the stabbing took place.
Jakes denied stabbing her brother and said she would fight the charges.
During an interview with Moultrie as he received emergency medical treatment at the scene, officers asked who stabbed him to which he replied, “my sister,” according to court documents.
Sunbury Sgt. Travis Bremigen spoke with Moultrie a second time and he confirmed that his sister stabbed him, according to court documents.
Moultrie told Bremigen when he got away from his sister, he walked down Edison Avenue, before he became too weak and couldn’t walk anymore, police said.
Both Jakes and Moran will appear before Toomey on for preliminary arraignments on the charges.
Bremigen said more arrests are expected in the case.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz is prosecuting the case.