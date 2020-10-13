SUNBURY — A city woman faces felony criminal trespass after police said she entered a 7th Street residence and engaged in a domestic argument with a male inside the home.
Madison Goss, 27, of Market Street, also faces misdemeanor charges of simple assault after Sgt. Travis Bremigen said the woman tried to run over a male with her vehicle.
The incident began on Oct. 10 at around 7:30 p.m. when the victim told police Goss entered the home without permission and argued over a domestic situation, according to court documents.
When police arrived Bremigen said Officer Trey Kurtz witnessed Goss traveling at around 30 miles per hour down an alley and nearly striking the victim then exiting the vehicle.
When Kurtz asked her why she tried to run over the man, she responded, "because he choked me," according to court documents.
Goss was taken into custody while officers spoke with the victim, Bremigen said.
The incident stemmed from a family issue, police said.
No one was injured during the incident, police said.
Goss will now have a preliminary arraignment in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on the charges.