HERNDON — A Herndon woman faces felony aggravated assault charges after state police said she attempted to stab a man with a filet knife.
Tina Ramer, 43, of Klingsertown Road, is jailed on $40,000 cash after appearing before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic Saturday morning.
Troopers say the incident occurred at a Herndon home between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.
Troopers say Ramer was involved in a verbal altercation and the woman struck a man in the face with a closed fist before going to the kitchen and grabbing a large filet knife and started to act in an erratic manner.
Ramer then went to a coat closet and began to slash and stab a jacket owned by the man before she tried to stab the man in the leg and foot, troopers said.
The man was able to grab ahold of the woman and when Ramer tried to grab the knife with her free hand, she cut her hand, troopers said.
The woman dropped the knife and the man picked it up and discarded it in a nearby trash can to keep it away from Ramer, troopers said.
Ramer now faces felony aggravated assault and a misdemeanor charge of recklessly endangering another person.
Ramer appeared before Gembic and was sent to Northumberland County jail in lieu of $40,000 cash.