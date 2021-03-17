SUNBURY — A city woman is jailed on $150,000 bail after facing felony possession and delivery of drugs charges stemming from a May state police investigation.
Lynn Buckles, who is currently incarcerated in the Northumberland County Jail on unrelated charges, appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey Tuesday after state police said an undercover agent purchased drugs from Buckles three different times in May.
Troopers said on May 7 an agent purchased 6.9 grams of methamphetamine from Buckles at a Susquehanna Avenue home. Buckles and the agent had a conversation about purchasing heroin, according to court documents.
On May 12 the agent returned and purchased 3.43 grams of methamphetamine and 1.13 grams of heroin, according to police.
On May 18 the agent returned and purchased 7.12 grams of methamphetamine and 1.08 of heroin, police said.
Buckles was charged Monday. Buckles now awaits a preliminary hearing in front of Toomey.