WATSONTOWN — A Williamsport woman was charged by Watsontown police with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, misbranding of drugs, tampering with evidence, all misdemeanors, in addition to summary traffic violations.
Lindsey Grace Miller, 34, was stopped by Watsontown Police for traffic violations on Feb, 6. 2020. During the traffic stop, police K9 Mariska was deployed around the vehicle and indicated a presence of narcotics.
According to police, Miller attempted to swallow two bags of suspected cocaine. The bags of cocaine were recovered in addition to various prescription pills and paraphernalia that was found in the vehicle. At the time of the stop, Miller also had a child passenger with her. Watsontown Police were assisted by Northumberland County Children and Youth.
Also assisting Watsontown Police was Milton Borough Police Department and Warrior Run Area Fire Department ambulance. The criminal charges against Miller have been filed in the office of Magisterial District Judge Michael I. Diehl, Milton.