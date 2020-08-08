MILTON — A Watsontown woman faces misdemeanor terroristic threat charges after police say she flashed a handgun at two juveniles during a verbal altercation.
Tina Marie Swartz, 54, of Pennsylvania Ave., faces misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering the welfare of another person, simple assault and disorderly conduct stemming from a July 31 incident in the borough, police said.
Milton police say on July 31 at 2:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to Filbert Street for an incident involving a handgun.
When police arrived they spoke with the juveniles who reported the incident, officers said.
According to police, the juveniles told officers the woman pulled out the handgun and pointed at them through her vehicle window.
Swartz was still there when police arrived and she was taken into custody, police said.
Swartz said she did not have a handgun and they did not have permission to search her vehicle, according to court documents.
Swartz later told police she did have a handgun and police were able to retrieve it from the vehicle and enter it into evidence, according to officers.
Swartz now faces arraignment on the charges.