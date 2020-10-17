SUNBURY — A woman whose bail was revoked on Sept. 29 was allegedly found with fentanyl in her purse following a hearing in Northumberland County Courthouse, according to the county district attorney's office.
Candace Ann Young, 54, is now charged with one count of possessing a control substance. The charge was filed in the Sunbury office of District Judge Michael Toomey.
When she was taken into custody on Sept. 29 after the bail revocation hearing, Young was searched by probation supervisor Megan Kriner and probation officer Meghan Weisen. They discovered a baggie with a white powdery substance, the DA reported.
Deputy Sheriff Todd Owen performed a field test and determined the substance to be fentanyl, the DA reported.
Young in an interview with County Detective Degg Stark said the substance would test positive for heroin or fentanyl. She admitted to using both substances, the DA reported.