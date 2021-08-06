NEWPORT — State police say a Newport woman was attacked and killed by three dogs last week.
State police in Newport reported that Rhoda Marie Wagner, 60, was found lying in her front yard on July 28 in Miller Township, Perry County. According to police, there were three dogs running loose in the yard.
Emergency medical personnel and state troopers arrived on scene and determined the woman was deceased. The three dogs, pit bull terriers, were subsequently captured and secured with the assistance of the Perry County Animal Response Team.
A state police investigation determined that Wagner, who was home alone at the time, was attacked by the three dogs for an unknown reason. Wagner was helping to care for the dogs, which had been kept at her residence for over a month and were owned by her roommate, police said.
The three dogs were subsequently euthanized at the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area with the consent of their owner.