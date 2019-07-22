SUNBURY — A Sunbury woman has been arrested after allegedly placing contraband in a trash can outside the Northumberland County Jail.
Christina M. Snyder, 32, was taken into custody on July 19, and charged with a felony contraband and one misdemeanor count of possessing a controlled substance.
The Northumberland County District Attorney's Office alleges that Snyder delivered tobacco and suboxone, a controlled substance, to the jail on May 10 at 8 p.m.
Jail video allegedly shows Snyder placing the contraband in a trash can. Her actions were first discovered by jail staff members who were watching video security monitors.
They saw Snyder coming to the jail well after normal business hours and looking into the jail corridor. They also saw her put a bag in the trash can.
Snyder was arraigned before Judge William Cole in Mount Carmel and committed to jail in lieu of $50,000 straight bail.