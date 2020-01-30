SUNBURY — A 34-year-old woman on probation supervision attempted to trick her probation officer with a false urine kit, according to Northumberland County Detective Degg Stark.
Ashley Ann Wright, 34, is now facing one misdemeanor count of furnishing drug-free urine for possessing a false urine kit with intent to provide a fraudulent urine sample to county probation officials on Jan. 22, according to Stark.
During a routine office visit, probation officer Madeline Bird asked Wright to provide a urine sample drug testing. The sample "did not appear to resemble human urine" and was "dark in color and thick in texture," Stark reported.
Bird demanded a second sample. Wright was unwilling and unable to provide it, Stark said.
Wright, after being transported to the county jail, was found with a false urine kit (a plastic bottle and a small tube) by corrections officer Jodie Evans. Two hand warmers were "taped to the plastic bottle in an apparent attempt to keep the urine sample warm enough to pass a temperature test," Stark said.
Charges were filed in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic. A preliminary hearing is pending.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER