LEWISBURG — State police arrested a borough woman on allegations she twice sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant from her apartment.
Trooper Thomas Wool, state police at Montoursville, charged Kayla M. Pavao, 29, with four felony counts of methamphetamine possession, two felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.
According to arrest papers, Pavao sold $300 worth of methamphetamine to the confidential informant on March 25 and April 2.
Pavao was arraigned Oct. 25 by Senior District Judge Richard Cashman and released on non-monetary bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 21.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO