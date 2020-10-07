SUNBURY — A 24-year-old woman under supervision of adult probation intended to use a false urine sample to pass a drug test, according to the Northumberland County District Attorney's Office.
Detective Degg Stark charged Tommie Scholey with one misdemeanor count of furnishing or attempting to furnish drug-free urine. The charge was filed in the Sunbury office of District Judge Michael Toomey.
On Oct. 2, Probation Supervisor Esther Rhodes ordered a search of Schooley subsequent to a request for a urine sample to be tested for drugs. During the search, probation officers Sarah Snyder and Meghan Weisen discovered a false urine kit attached to Schooley's body with Velcro. The officers seized the device and photographed it, according to court documents.
Schooley allegedly confessed to possessing the item and expressed her intent to use the false urine sample to test clean, according to court documents.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER