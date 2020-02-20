A woman overseeing funds for Shamokin's Music in the Park concert series faces theft charges after police said she stole money from the program to help pay for her sick dog.
Nicole Fowler, 46, faces misdemeanor theft charges. Police said they began an investigation after the head of Music in the Park program reported he spoke to Fowler in November and she told him there was $1,400 profit from the music series.
The man said Fowler said she was only giving him $900 because she used the $500 to pay for her sick dog, according to Shamokin Police Chief Darwin Tobias.
Fowler said she would pay the money back the man told police, according to court documents. Police said the money has not been paid back.
Music in the Park is held at Claude Kehler Park and is a sponsored event by the city of Shamokin.
Fowler faces theft by failure to make required disposition of funds and receiving stolen property. Fowler will now be arraigned before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic.