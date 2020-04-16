MILLERSBURG — A Millersburg woman has been accused by police of "violently assaulting a two-year-old child when the child was in her care." According to State Police, Lykens, Jasmine Jade Krasley, 24, at a home on the 400 block of Market St., Millersburg, Dauphin County, was subsequently charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, a felony, endangering the welfare of children and strangulation.
The victim was treated for physical injuries to his face and neck at Penn State Hershey Medical Center in late January, which resulted in notification of suspected child abuse to authorities.
Krasley was taken in custody this past Monday and taken to Dauphin County Judicial Center for arraignment bail. Bail was set at $50,000 and she was remanded to Dauphin County Prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 27.