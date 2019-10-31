SUNBURY — A political newcomer and a recent board appointee are among those vying for one of the five seats open on the Shikellamy School Board Tuesday.
Bob Long, who is seeking office for the first time, and Jennifer Wetzel, who was appointed to the board earlier this year, are battling with Jeff Balestrini, Slade Shreck, Lori Garman and Wendy Wiest for one of the five open seats.
Garman, who has been on the board for 12 years, said she wants to remain in her seat because the district is making positive progress.
"Since I have been on for 12 years I am seeing I have the knowledge of things that we tried years ago and ways to improve them," she said. "I have seen so much over the years and now I am seeing so many new and exciting things happening and so many educational programs coming back to our district that I want to remain a part of this progress. I am thankful the citizens have put their trust in me and I will continue to do the best I can for them."
Shreck said he wants to be elected because he cares about education.
"It's all about educating the students the best that we can," he said. "With the teaching staff and the support staff, which of course is the best around, they get that done. Hopefully we can give them a memory along the way."
Balestrini, who was the top vote-getter in the May primaries with 1,614 votes, said he is running because he believes the district has a huge amount of potential.
"The recent additions of Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle and High School Principal Marc Freeman and the new police force is just the start," he said. "There is positive momentum here and I want to see it continue as the residents of Shikellamy deserve the best."
Bob Long said he wants to continue to improve education.
"I think it is important every child and family in the Shikellamy School District gets the best education we can give them," he said. "I think if I am elected as a member of the board I can help work with the group to help make the schools even better than they are now."
Wendy Wiest said she wants to continue on the board because she also believes education is a priority. "I grew up in Northumberland and am raising my family in Sunbury and have always been a proud Shikellamy Brave," she said.
"I believe in our students and staff and want the best possible education we can offer. As a taxpayer living and working in this community I would be honored to continue to represent my fellow taxpayers in this capacity. The district has a commitment to the students that goes beyond education including personal safety and helping guide students towards successful post graduate opportunities. I believe Shikellamy has seen recent positive change and I look forward to continuing in a positive direction including enhancing career readiness for our students while maintaining fiscal responsibility to our taxpayers."
Wetzel, who was appointed to the board after former director Kellie Cianflone resigned earlier this year, said she wants to remain on the board to continue to improve the district.
"I believe the communication with the community, parents and staff has greatly improved," she said. "There are always improvements to make, but I think things are headed in the right direction. School safety is a high priority and I feel we are on the right track. I want to work to keep things moving forward not only by adding additional staff but by training staff, securing schools by the use of tools/devices and working with local municipalities."