NORTHUMBERLAND — Political newcomer Charles Stroup is seeking election to the Northumberland Borough Council for the first time.
Stroup, 65, a Republican, worked for 26 years in corrections education in the state prison system and 33 years as a ride operator at Knoebels Amusement Resort. The primary election is on May 18.
"My goal is to do the best job I can do," said Stroup, who has lived in Northumberland for 25 years. "I have no agenda. I want people to know that they came come to me with their problems or concerns and I'll listen to them and work within the guidelines. If I can't get them the answer they want, at least they've been heard. I've learned if you're honest with people and tell the situation, they respect that. That's the way I want to work on the council."
Stroup worked with female inmates to develop job skills and integration back into society. When he transferred to SCI-Coal Township, where he retired in 2010, he worked with male inmates as an academic counselor and vocational counselor. He helped inmates work through the program, got them ready for jobs and coordinated the GED programs.
At Knobels, he worked on the Phoenix, the Haunted Mansion and the Old Smokey steam engine in the kid's section. He still works at Knoebels.
He said former Mayor Len Zboray told him about the open seats and he started attending public meetings two months ago.
"I've been learning how they operate, what the issues and concerns are, and I feel comfortable there," said Stroup. "It's a real good council. I'm impressed. I feel I can do the job and I want to do the job. Being involved is important."
Stroup said he enjoys living in Northumberland. He said it's a good place to live, raise families and grow old.
His goals include having a strong downtown with business owners who know their council supports them. He wants to continue the maintenance of streets and public safety as well as keeping taxes at a level people can afford.
Four council seats are up for election. Councilwoman Ellie Rees, in her second term, and Ann Boyer, who was appointed in 2019 after her husband Councilman Paul Boyer passed away at 69, are not seeking re-election. Councilmen Paul Ruane and Orlando Toro are seeking re-election.