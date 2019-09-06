SELINSGROVE — Political scientist Lee Epstein will deliver the lecture, “The Evolving U.S. Supreme Court,” at Susquehanna University on Wednesday.
Epstein is an Ethan A.H. Shepley distinguished university professor at Washington University in St. Louis, focusing on law and legal institutions.
She is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and the American Academy of Political and Social Science, serves as co-director of the Center for Empirical Research in the Law, lecturer in law at the University of Chicago, and is a principal investigator of the U.S. Supreme Court Database project.
In 2019-20, Epstein will be a visiting professor/scholar at Hebrew University in Jerusalem and the University of Bergen in Norway.
The event, sponsored by the Arlin M. Adams Center for Law and Society, will be held at 7:30 p.m. in Faylor Lecture Hall in Fisher Hall.
— MARCIA MOORE