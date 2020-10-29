Former Vice President Joe Biden maintains a six-point lead over President Donald Trump in the latest Franklin & Marshall College Poll released Thursday morning.
"The polls have been very consistent in Pennsylvania," said G. Terry Madonna, director of the Franklin & Marshall poll, on Thursday afternoon. "Biden has had a lead of 3.8 percent at the low end, 7 percent at the high. Our poll comes in at 6 percent."
According to the poll, Biden leads President Trump 50 percent to 44 percent among likely voters. In last month's poll, Biden also led by six (48-42). The margin for error in the poll is plus or minus five percent, Madonna said.
"Consistency, consistency," he continued. "A little up and down, not very much. It's been pretty static. A huge percentage of voters have made up their minds. What does that mean? Eighty-eight percent of Republicans say they will vote for Trump; 88 percent of Democrats say Biden. When you get to the undecideds, they are 3 and 2 percent respectively."
About two in five (42 percent) of voters in Pennsylvania believe President Trump is doing an “excellent” or “good” job as president, on par with his rating in recent polls.
The president’s approval rating for his management of the coronavirus outbreak is lower (33 percent) than his overall job approval rating. Voters list COVID-19 as the most important problem facing the state today, with concerns about the economy (including unemployment, personal finances and business retention) being the second most common concern.
President Trump's supporters are voting for him, while the majority of Biden supporters are voting against Trump, Madonna said. There is also a partisan divide among how voters plan to submit their ballots. More state voters expect to cast their ballot in-person (53 percent) than by mail (44 percent). Nearly two-thirds of Democrats intend to vote by mail while most Republicans and Independents intend to vote in-person.
Most (59 percent) respondents favored the use of mail-in ballots, although many more Democrats (86 percent) and Independents (66 percent) than Republicans (26 percent) favor mail-in voting.
This survey reflects interviews with 558 Pennsylvania likely voters, including 268 Democrats, 229 Republicans and 61 Independents conducted by the Center for Opinion Research at Franklin & Marshall College from Oct. 19-25.
The Franklin & Marshall poll results are similar to that of the Muhlenberg College Election Poll for October, which was recently released. Here, Biden holds a seven-point lead over Trump, said Christopher Borick, director of the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion.
While Trump trails Biden in a head-to-head matchup among likely voters, the Muhlenberg poll also found that the president’s supporters are significantly more likely to say they are very enthusiastic about voting for the president (79 percent), compared to Pennsylvanians who plan to vote for the former vice president (51 percent).
The bottom line, Madonna said, "is that the electorate is firm, solid and decided. There are relatively few voters who are undecided.