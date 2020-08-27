A majority of Pennsylvania voters plan to cast their ballots in person in November and not by mail-in, according to a Franklin and Marshall College poll released Thursday.
About 62 percent of the state's registered voters polled said they plan to vote in person while 31 percent plan to vote by mail. The issue has broken across party lines: the F&M poll shows 52 percent of Democrats plan to vote by mail, while 84 percent of Republicans and 58 percent of independents plan to vote in person.
"That really surprised me," said G. Terry Madonna, director of the poll. "So the bottom line here is that for Republicans, and even for some Democrats, the debate over the nature of mail-in voting — will it get there on time, will it be an appropriate signature, what if they are late — is concerning to voters. Trump has been on the case of mail fraud. A fair number of Democrats may be worried that their vote won't be counted."
Meanwhile, COVID-19 remains "by far the most serious problem in the state and the leading issue in this presidential election," Madonna noted. Registered voters list COVID-19 (31 percent) as the most important problem facing the state today, but concerns about the economy and personal finances have sharply increased in the past month, rising from 12 percent to 22 percent.
Most registered voters believe that Pennsylvania has managed the coronavirus outbreak better (52 percent) or the same (27 percent) as other states, according to the poll. "This is one of the reasons that Biden has a lead in Pennsylvania," Madonna said. "However, if the trend (of COVID-19 positives) continues downward and the economy gets better I think that is going to help Trump."
Democrat Joe Biden currently leads President Donald Trump among the state’s registered voters, 49-to-42 percent, according to the poll.
There are fewer registered voters in 2020 who express support for a third-party candidate or who are undecided compared to August 2016. Trump continues to have an advantage, according to registered voters, when it comes to economic matters, but Biden holds an advantage over the president on all other characteristics tested, most notably on issues in dealing with the coronavirus and on personal attributes such as character and honesty.
"No doubt the president has his work cut out for him," Madonna said. "I'm not suggesting that the voters who came out for Trump in 2016, particularly in the Southwest part of the state, won't come out for him again. Excluding Allegheny County (Pittsburgh) he has a 13 percent lead."
Madonna believes the turnout will be very heavy in November, and poll numbers support that contention: 72 percent of the state’s registered voters say they are “very interested” in the 2020 elections, about the same level of interest as last month (74 percent) and similar to the interest expressed by registered voters in August 2016.
"Almost half of the state's registered voters believe the state is 'headed in the right direction,'” he said, "which is below the recent high of 57% reported in October 2019. This general optimism holds despite significant concern about COVID-19."
Similar results in different poll
The Franklin and Marshall poll numbers are consistent with the Muhlenberg College Presidential Election Survey released last week when it comes to mail-in versus in-person voting.
As debates about mail-in balloting in Pennsylvania continue, said Christopher P. Borick, director of the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion, about two out of three likely voters, or 64 percent, report that they intend to vote in person this November, with about one in four intending to vote by mail, and one in 10 unsure of the voting method they will choose.
About one in four likely voters in Pa. indicate that as of the day they were surveyed they did not feel safe voting in person, the Muhlenberg survey said. Likely voters in the commonwealth are divided on the threat of fraud associated with extensive mail-in voting this fall, with 47 percent agreeing that there is a greater chance of fraud if most Pennsylvania vote by mail, and 46 percent disagreeing with this claim.
"As the debates surrounding mail-in ballots have become intense in Pennsylvania, we find that there is a stark divide among voters on how likely they are to believe this voting process is prone to fraud," Borick said.
The Muhlenberg survey has Biden with a much narrower lead over Trump, by four points.