With less than six weeks to go until the presidential election on Nov. 3, Democratic nominee Joe Biden holds a six-point lead over President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, according to a Franklin and Marshall College Poll released Thursday.
The margin of error is 6.5%, "so you can see how close the election actually could be," said Dr. G. Terry Madonna, director of the poll. "I'm not saying he will, but you can't rule out that Trump can carry the state."
The other important takeaway from the poll, Madonna said on Thursday afternoon, "has to do with COVID. It's still the big problem in the state, said 25% of those polled."
But the economy and personal finance concerns are on the rise, he said.
The poll numbers also indicated that 71% of those polled said they were "very interested in this election," Madonna said. "I think we are going to have a high turnout. We could have the highest turnout in recent history."
More Pennsylvania voters, 60%, said they are going to vote in person, Madonna noted. "I was surprised by that. I thought more people would do the mail-in. But then when we broke the data down by party, 87% of Democrats favor a mail-in; only 24% of Republicans."
Madonna suggested that one reason for the Republican's reluctance to choose the mail-in option was because "the President has been saying possible 'fraud, fraud, fraud' when it comes to mail-ins."
Meanwhile, the latest Quinnipiac University Swing State September political poll results covering Pennsylvania (and Florida) ranks the economy as the key issue.
Given a list of choices, a plurality of Pennsylvania likely-voters say the economy is the most important issue in deciding who to vote for in the presidential race, said Quinnipiac University polling analyst Mary Snow. Twenty-nine percent name the economy, 16% say the coronavirus, 15% name law and order, and 13% say racial inequality.
Republicans rank the economy (50%) and law and order (28%) as their top issues.
Democrats name the coronavirus (29%) and racial inequality (25%), and independents name the economy (30 percent), law and order (15 percent), and the coronavirus (14 percent) as their top issues.
"The economy is key in Pennsylvania and a majority of likely voters approve of the way President Trump is handling it, but it's overshadowed by Trump's handling of the coronavirus and his overall job approval. Both are registering double-digit deficits. On top of that, likely voters have more confidence in Joe Biden to handle the coronavirus, racial inequality, health care, and a crisis," Snow said, reporting on her data.