SUNBURY — The 300 poll workers in Northumberland County started training this week for the general election on Nov. 3.
Nathan Savidge, the chief register on the county election board, and election officials continued training on Wednesday for hundreds of poll workers, including judges of elections, at the administration center in Sunbury and will continue training at the Northumberland County South Campus on Thursday and Friday. By the end of the week, Savidge said 20 sessions will have been completed with groups of poll workers.
"I'm hoping election day runs smoothly," said Savidge. "We're putting in 16- to 18-hour days. We want to make it work. We don't want to be the county on the news for making mistakes."
Savidge on Wednesday went over how to use the new machines, which were used for the first time during the primary election in May. He discussed safety, protocols and etiquette for election day for voters and workers.
Voters are encouraged to wear masks, but the county does not have an enforcement mechanism. If a voter comes in and refuses to wear a mask, Savidge said the poll workers should only allow that person at the machines, get them in and out quickly and then sanitize the machines after use.
There are 58,000 registered voters out of 91,00 residents in Northumberland County. Of that, 29,000 are registered Republican, 20,000 are Democrat and 9,500 are independent or third party. One in every three has requested a mail-in or absentee ballot, said Savidge.
If a voter comes in to vote in person and they requested a mail-in ballot, they must have their voting materials with them so the ballot can be nullified. If they have the materials, they can then vote on the machines; if not, they will be permitted to vote provisionally, said Savidge.
Each polling station will have face shields, masks, paper towels, wipes, sprays bottles of sanitizers, personal hand sanitizer bottles, gloves and other standard boxes of PPE. At least two sneeze guards will be provided per polling stations, said Savidge.
Theresa Ireland, who was appointed judge of elections a few weeks ago, has been a poll worker for 12 years in East Chillisquaque Township. She said she found the training to be informative and she is confident and comfortable with the new machines.
"I think it's going to go fast," she said. "We're a small community and pretty much everybody knows everybody."
Tammy Wetzel, a poll worker for five years in Shamokin, recruited her friend Paul Leshinskie to help out this year. He was a poll worker once 10 years ago.
"This was very helpful," said Wetzel. "I wasn't able to be here in the last election, so this was all new to me. It was informative."
"It was pretty straightforward and easy," said Leschinskie.
Savidge said there are three polling stations in Coal Township and Shamokin to finalize yet. Many location owners and poll workers have been worried about COVID-19 this year, so it's been a challenge to have enough places and people, he said.