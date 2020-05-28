SUNBURY — Poll workers in Northumberland County who received training on new voting machines said they are not nervous about Tuesday's election, but they still want to take precautions against COVID-19.
"You'd be foolish not to take the precautions," said Mary Romanski, 72, a poll worker for the last 20 years and judge of election for the last year in Riverside, at Thursday's poll worker training at the county administration center.
She said she isn't nervous, but she will be wearing a mask and following the guidelines.
"When my time comes, God will take me. I have no choice in the matter and I'm sure He doesn't want me sitting still on earth," she said.
Romanski on Thursday joined other poll workers for 74 polling stations this week receiving training on new voting machines. Following a state mandate, Northumberland County purchased 190 voting machines from Elections Systems and Software with additional hardware, software and support services for $962,489 before reimbursement.
Noel Jones, a probation officer working with the elections office, and ESS trainers Jared Schwab and Will French were on hand to train the workers inside the administration center on Thursday. They showed each worker how to set up the machine, turn it on and work it so voters can cast their votes, and then also went over new safety protocols in relation to COVID-19.
"One of the things people didn't like about the old machines is there was no paper trail," said Schwab. "With this (new) system, there is. What this device will do is allow voters to make selections, print the ballot and tabulate the ballot and deposit it in the back."
Once each machine at the polling station is closed, the ballots are collected digitally on a memory stick. One of the machines is used to print out the results. The poll workers are not required to bring back the machines, but memory sticks and the physical results must be brought to the administration center after the polls are closed, he said.
Ballots cannot be left unattended and must be brought back in order to be secured, said Schwab.
Jones said the masks and hand sanitizer will be available for all poll workers. All high-touch surfaces must be wiped down frequently and the machines must be wiped down after every use.
All voters will be asked to wear a mask. If they refuse, the workers are instructed to give them extra space until they are finished with their voting. If they refuse and cause trouble, workers are instructed to call 911, said Jones.
Several probation officers will be available throughout the day, he said.
The county also purchased plexi-glass for each table at each polling station to act as shields between the public and the poll workers, said Jones.
Ann Thomas, 83, a poll worker for 60 years and a judge of elections for 45 of those years, said this election is the most unique she has ever been a part of. She isn't hesitant about Tuesday because she said she doesn't get nervous.
"Number one, we have new machines," she said. "Number two, the coronavirus."
Dave Reier, a judge of elections at Rockefeller Township since 2006, and John Jackson, a poll worker at Rockefeller Township since 2016, said they were satisfied with Thursday's demonstration.
"Like anything new, you have to get used to it," said Jackson. "My biggest worry is someone coming into who might be trying to make a statement by not wearing a mask."
"By the time voters go through three or four times, we'll have it down," said Reier.