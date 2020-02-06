NEW COLUMBIA — Union County Commissioners approved the relocation of a polling station, White Deer 4, after learning the current site, St. John’s United Church of Christ on Tabernacle Road, will close.
Greg Katherman, chief election coordinator and registrar, said St. John’s served formal notice to the county that the church would close and its buildings will be offered for sale.
The new polling location for residents of White Deer 4 voting precinct will be Bonanza Restaurant, 300 Commerce Park Drive, according to Shawn McLaughlin, acting chief clerk.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO