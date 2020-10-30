With Election Day only a few days off, Americans are being inundated with polls about the presidential race. But many are wondering whether polls can be trusted after President Donald Trump’s surprise victory in 2016.
Christopher Borick, director of Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion and director of the Muhlenberg College/Morning Call election poll, conceded on Thursday, "It is true that polls were way off on what happened on election day in 2016. As a result of that, there was some re-evaluation of what polling is and does in the world right now."
The one thing Borick noted was that the final polling in 2016 "wasn't very bad. The national polls were dead on. They had Hillary Clinton winning the popular vote by three points. She won by two. The state polls were more problematic, like Pennsylvania. But even in Pennsylvania, the Real Clear average of polls had Clinton up by two points and Trump won by less than one. The race got closer."
The same thing is happening this year, Borick said. "Pennsylvania is getting closer. There is always movement. When someone is up by 12 points in a poll and that person wins by nine, nobody cares. It's when someone seems to have a lead and another person wins that you get people trusting polls less."
The perception, though, was that the polls were crazy off and if they are off this year, it will build on the perception that polls can't be trusted, he said.
There were problems in 2016, he conceded. "One of the most common ones is that we (pollsters) weigh our surveys on a number of factors. Differences in gender compared to the population. Age. Party affiliation. One thing that we didn't factor in, at least at Muhlenberg, was education. Did the respondee have a college degree or not. That was not one of the variables weighted in our samples to get a final estimate."
And that, Borick said, "proved problematic in 2016. We are seeing a great divide happening in the U.S., with people having college degrees voting more Democratic and those with high school degrees or a little college voting much more Republican. So if you have too many people in your sample with college degrees, which is often the case because you tend to get more people willing to answer the phone if they have college degrees. If you don't weigh their responses lower, you can overstate their support. That's what happened in 2016. We did overstate the number of college-degreed individuals in the electorate and they were more for Clinton."
Borick has adjusted to that. They are now using education as one of the factors they weigh.
"We used that in 2018 in Pennsylvania and our polls were dead on," he said. "I'm optimistic about this year, but every cycle is different."
Borick addressed the idea that there was a great wave of "unknown voters" who suddenly showed up and voted for Trump.
"There isn't a lot of proof of that," he said. "It's a compelling argument. That people polled weren't telling the truth. But if you look at the national numbers, they were telling the truth. You might ask, why weren't people telling the truth in Pennsylvania, and I don't find a lot of evidence for that. Trump supporters said they were voting for Trump. But there were tons of undecided voters and third-party candidates in the mix. According to exit polls, a lot of people at the end moved to vote for President Trump. All of that was much more a factor than a so-called wave of silent Trump voters."
Pollster G. Terry Madonna, director of the Franklin & Marshall College poll, is also optimistic about the results of polls this cycle.
"We don't have the same situation now as we did four years ago," he said. "The volatility isn't there."
Franklin & Marshall's Center for Opinion Research went back and reviewed their processes, "and what happened to us in 2016 was we weren't in the field 10 days before the election. And within 10 days, leading up to the election a large majority of people changed their minds and voted for Trump."
There was also the James Comey effect, when the FBI director said he was opening up an investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails.
"This race is much more static," Madonna said.
Every serious pollster in the country, since 2016, has gone back and looked at sampling, weighting, questionnaire development, Madonna said. "There has been a serious evaluation."
Madonna, like Borick, feels much better about the 2020 polls. "The volatility four years ago was pretty high. The change in the polls this time around has been virtually static. Regardless of the event polls go up or down only a few points because the lines are so hardened.
"I mean, who knows for sure," Madonna said. "Nobody knows 100 percent for sure. But in my humble opinion, I think the races are static. And pollsters are more confident this year."