LEWISBURG — Hundreds of buyers on Thursday and Friday flocked to the Valley's first kids' consignment pop-up store, at the Cellars at Brookpark.
A pop-up shop is a temporary retail event. "These kind of sales are rapidly growing across the U.S., " said organizer Christine Weaver, of Watsontown. "Many times they occur in much bigger cities. It is where mothers can bring their gently used items, re-sell them, and make a profit.
"This kind of business is rapidly growing because it is sort of fast and furious," she said. "Everybody brings their stuff in. We sell it real fast, and what isn't sold can go back to the consigner who brought it."
Sellers at the sale registered online at the common threads website, and then enter all their items onto the website. Tags are printed out that sellers can put on their for-sale items.
"They get to choose their own prices," she said. "Then they bring the items to the drop-off day." Weaver then sets up the displays and tables and runs the pop-up store for three-to-four days.
Weaver is not new to such events.
"This my eleventh sale," she said. Weaver was first introduced to the idea by a friend who had gone to a consignment pop-up store in Georgia.
That friend suggested to Weaver that she try to run one, because she had previously been involved in event coordinating, such as weddings.
Weaver said that for this pop-up store event, which ends today, 22,000 items came in on consignment; 130 consigners contributed to the three-day consignment sale.
In the first two days of the sale, Weaver reported 700 transactions or sales.
"I'm amazed at how this event grew so rapidly," she said. "But I just want to get bigger. In Lancaster, there was a pop-up consignment store that had hundreds-of-thousands items. But, it is a lot bigger community."
Weaver noted the differences between a consignment sale and a typical yard or rummage sale. "Those sales are really hit or miss," she said. "Whereas with a consignment sale, we have all the kids' sizes. We have both genders represented. If you stop at a yard sale, you don't know what you might find."
All kinds of baby equipment have gone quickly. "People need it," she remarked.
Also on sale, maternity toys, books, DVDs, clothing from premie to big kids sizes, shoes. Anything a kid or mom would want, they have it, she said.
That's why Valerie Corbin came all the way from Jersey Shore with her 8-year old son, Hank.
"I'm here to look for a stroller," she said. "Coming here from Jersey Shore just made sense if I could find what I'm looking for."
Corbin found out about sale through word of mouth.
And the McCracken family, of Bloomsburg, came to the event because they are expecting another child in the family.
Meanwhile, Valerie McCracken, 3, just wanted to play with the hundreds of toys on display while her parents shopped.
After the sale, Weaver works with clothing-sharing programs in the area, "where all my donations go to," she said. "We send thousands of clothes that don't sell to Manna Outreach in Mazeppa, or to fire victims or people in need.
"I feel like it's a win-win opportunity for the women in this community to give something back, and make a profit," Weaver said. "More often than not they'll buy more clothes while they are here."
The pop-up store's final day is today with many items selling at half-price. The store is open 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., at the Cellars at Brookpark, 50 Brookpark Circle, Lewisburg.he Cell
The next kids' consignment pop-up-store is March 26, Weaver said.
For more information, go to www.commonthreadsconsign.com.