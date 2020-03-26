SUNBURY — The world can watch and participate as Pope Francis gives a special blessing via a live video stream from Rome this afternoon.
The pope will impart the urbi et orbi (to the city and the world) blessing at 1 p.m. Eastern Daylight Savings Time (EDT), which is 6 p.m. in Rome. The blessing will be livestreamed on the Vatican News website (www.vaticannews.va).
Francis also will grant a plenary indulgence to all those who participate.
In the Roman Catholic Church, an indulgence is the remission of a temporal punishment brought about by sin, according to study.com. The website states that according to the Church, a partial indulgence removes part of one's punishment or suffering, while a plenary indulgence removes all of one's punishment or suffering.